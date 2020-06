Amenities

Available Now! 2 bedroom plus bonus room (can be used as an office or flex)., 2 Bath Lakefront home in the Viera East Golf Course Community of Addington. Split open floor plan with a large bright kitchen. Enjoy the water view from your spacious screened in patio. Resort style community offers a community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Located in Viera East Golf Course, close to beaches, shopping and I-95. Washer and Dryer included with inside laundry room.