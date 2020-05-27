All apartments in Viera East
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:22 PM

1821 Long Iron Drive

1821 Long Iron Drive · (321) 259-1170
Location

1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL 32955
Viera North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious unit ready in mid-June! This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy. The kitchen is super nice with oak cabinets, black appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the living area. The bedrooms are a carpeted and the master has a walk in closet. The unit comes with a full size washer and dryer. The community offers a fitness center, a pool and a clubhouse. Live close to great shops, schools and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Long Iron Drive have any available units?
1821 Long Iron Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1821 Long Iron Drive have?
Some of 1821 Long Iron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Long Iron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Long Iron Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Long Iron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Long Iron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera East.
Does 1821 Long Iron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Long Iron Drive does offer parking.
Does 1821 Long Iron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Long Iron Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Long Iron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Long Iron Drive has a pool.
Does 1821 Long Iron Drive have accessible units?
No, 1821 Long Iron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Long Iron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Long Iron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Long Iron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Long Iron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
