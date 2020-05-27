1821 Long Iron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious unit ready in mid-June! This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy. The kitchen is super nice with oak cabinets, black appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the living area. The bedrooms are a carpeted and the master has a walk in closet. The unit comes with a full size washer and dryer. The community offers a fitness center, a pool and a clubhouse. Live close to great shops, schools and restaurants!