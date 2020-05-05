All apartments in Viera East
180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE
180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE

180-2 Independence Avenue · (407) 619-7272
Location

180-2 Independence Avenue, Viera East, FL 32940
Viera North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Step outside your door and be greeted by beautifully modern Mediterranean-inspired architecture in the heart of Maitland. FL. Make your way through an amenity-rich environment, passing familiar faces of neighbors and friends. Find yourself in the heart of a vibrant, walkable community unlike anywhere you’ve ever lived with direct access to Maitland City Centre, Independence Square Park and so much more – only minutes north of Orlando. And when you come home again each night, stargaze from the balcony – and know – you simply wouldn’t change a thing. Now pre leasing one, two bedrooms and Live Work spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE have any available units?
180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE have?
Some of 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera East.
Does 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE offer parking?
No, 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE have a pool?
No, 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE have accessible units?
No, 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
