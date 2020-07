Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this East Viera 4 Bedroom home in beautiful Cross Creek. Available for move in now. This home comes with a New Kitchen including Granite Counters, new cabinets and most of the appliances are new. This split bedroom home has Tile through-out, eat-in kitchen with Breakfast Bar that over-looks a spacious Family Room that goes out to the Trussed Screened Porch with a beautiful view of the lake. Basic Lawn Maintenance is included in the monthly rent.