Apartment List
/
FL
/
vero beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vero Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage in - Desireable rental in Vero Country club area! Granite counters, Stainless steal appliances, unique wrap around breakfast bar.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Dr 408
2700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime 2 Bedroom Oceanfront Condo Available - Prime Location in the heart of Vero Beach. Shops and Restaurants. Granite countertops-updated throughout. Plantation shutters, covered parking. Magnificent ocean views... Best beachside location.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
746 Azalea Lane
746 Azalea Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Sept 1, Turnkey furnished for 1-12 months, variable pricing; immaculate smoke free Central Beach home East of A1A, walk to ocean or river, shops, dining, parks, Vero Beach Art Museum, Riverside Theatre & more.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3412 Mockingbird Drive
3412 Mockingbird Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located less than a 5 minute drive from the beach. Available August 1, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
908 Jasmine Lane
908 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Rental Available now July - November 15th. Newly Renovated and Nicely Furnished 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pool Home, East of A1A. Salt Water Heated Pool.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
636 Flamevine Lane
636 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Central Beach pool home. This beautiful open floor plan 3/2 comes fully furnished and ready for you this winter. Enjoy the backyard oasis getaway, with out door bathroom, summer kitchen and heated pool. Pets allowed with owner approval.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
956 Tulip Lane
956 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Cute 2 Bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, CBS home set on beautiful landscaped lot a short stroll from public beach access and Vero's most popular life guarded beach. Large Bedrooms, all tiled floors and eat-in Kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
907 Ocean Place
907 Ocean Place, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Lovely 2BR/1Bath home, just a few steps from the beach. Close to Restaurants and local specialty stores. Kitchen remodeled and upgraded appliances. Available weekly for $1225.00. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
535 Honeysuckle Lane
535 Honeysuckle Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Available OFF SEASON ONLY! Furnished 2 Bed - 3 Bath - Sleeps 4 adults - meticulously maintained pool home perfectly located in central beach. New lush landscaping, beautiful hardwood floors, walk to Riverside Park and Theater!

1 of 96

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4800 HIGHWAY A1A
4800 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Ocean Front Condo in the heart of Vero Beach! Located on the top floor of a 4 story building (elevator). Beautifully furnished and Completely renovated with 2100 square feet of living area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
916 E Causeway Boulevard
916 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautifully decorated and upgraded 3/3 beach cottage, just steps from the Ocean. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
936 E Causeway Boulevard
936 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beach cottage-short distance from the Ocean. 3BR/2BA, living, family, updated kitchen, 1 car garage, terrazzo floors, original cypress and pine throughout. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
918 E Causeway Boulevard
918 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
Beach cottage steps from the Ocean. Property is zoned commercial. MLS input for statistical purposes. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vero Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vero Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Vero Beach 1 BedroomsVero Beach 1 BedroomsVero Beach 2 BedroomsVero Beach 2 BedroomsVero Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVero Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVero Beach 3 BedroomsVero Beach 3 BedroomsVero Beach Apartments with BalconyVero Beach Apartments with Balcony
Vero Beach Apartments with GarageVero Beach Apartments with GarageVero Beach Apartments with GymVero Beach Apartments with GymVero Beach Apartments with ParkingVero Beach Apartments with ParkingVero Beach Apartments with PoolVero Beach Apartments with PoolVero Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Vero Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerVero Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVero Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVero Beach Furnished ApartmentsVero Beach Furnished ApartmentsVero Beach Luxury PlacesVero Beach Pet Friendly PlacesVero Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology