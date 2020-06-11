105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL

/
3 bedroom apartments
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.
915 Jasmine Lane
915 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
South Beach Gem. Steps to beach & 4 great south beach restaurants. Sparkling clean. 3BR/2BA + den/office & enclosed Florida room. Shed for your beach stuff & bikes. Large yard with huge patio & grille for outside living.
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.
916 E Causeway Boulevard
916 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautifully decorated and upgraded 3/3 beach cottage, just steps from the Ocean. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
936 E Causeway Boulevard
936 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beach cottage-short distance from the Ocean. 3BR/2BA, living, family, updated kitchen, 1 car garage, terrazzo floors, original cypress and pine throughout. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
606 Conn Way
606 Conn Way, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
AVAILABLE MAY 2020! Central Beach. Location, location, location. 8 lots to the beach. Completely remodeled 3 BD, 3 BA pool home on a lovely lot with fenced backyard and covered front porch. Gorgeous kitchen, stylish baths, and back screened porch.
601 E Causeway Boulevard
601 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Your own slice of paradise! This beautifully updated, waterfront barrier island home on a canal is close to South Beach, shops and restaurants.
976 Tulip Lane
976 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Coastal Cottage w/granted beach access. This beautiful renovated 3/2 w/pool is available for month by month rent during off season. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1985 34th Avenue
1985 34th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Turnkey rental fully furnished and close to everything! All the comforts of home. Spacious rental with oversized screen porch. All utilities included. Available now!
556 Flamevine Lane
556 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Seasonal rental. 3/2 Totally renovated w/pool & media room. Fully furnished, close to Recreation, Riverside & Beaches. Also available Off Seasonal @4,000/mos. Sizes are approx. and subject to error.
4141 Ocean Drive
4141 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
GREAT OCEAN VIEWS FROM LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND MASTER BEDROOM. ENJOY THE EAST FACING BALCONY. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR. POOL. TENNIS. ENTRY LOBBY. UPDATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.
3735 Eagle Drive
3735 Eagle Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
APRIL/MAY 2020 or SEPT-DEC 2020. FULLY FURNISHED Pool Home East of A-1-A; 1 block to Boardwalk. Vintage 1950's Florida home w/ tile & terrazzo floors.
626 Gardenia Lane
626 Gardenia Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location, location, location, Central Beach walking distance to the beach, and 10 minutes ride to downtown Vero. Perfect beach - Easy care home, with tile and terrazo floors throughout. Large Family/Play room is 20x13. Fenced yard.
746 Azalea Lane
746 Azalea Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available May 1, Turnkey furnished for 1-9 months; immaculate smoke free Central Beach home East of A1A, walk to everything, ocean, shops, dining, Vero Beach Art Museum, Riverside Theatre.
705 Date Palm Road
705 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spacious 3/2 vacation home! Walk to the beach & the restaurants & shops on Ocean Dr!!! All windows are thermopane with Hurricane shutters & interior plantation shutters. With Pool and fenced in yard.
1200 Windrifter Way
1200 Winddrifter Way, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Booked Season Jan-April 2021. This is a modern family home located within a secure gated community of Castaway Cove Wave III. It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room & large Italian kitchen with all the appliances.
1090 Andarella Way
1090 Andarella Way, Vero Beach, FL
Available May on - Sleeps 8 Just steps to the beach!! 3/2.5 in main house and 1/1 in the guest cabana. Located in Castaway Cove just three homes away from the ocean! Sliding glass doors that open to large pool and patio area.
