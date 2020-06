Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This updated and tastefully decorated condo is located in walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and a short drive over the bridge to barrier island beaches and entertainment. No smokers please. No pets on a lease under 6 month- HOA restriction. Next available date January 1st 2021 for seasonal rental