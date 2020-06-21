119 Base Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice.



Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.



The main living area is an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining room and living room flowing together. Upgraded kitchen and fixtures really make this home stand out. Tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom has private bath attached and walk-in closet. Both bedrooms are big. Lanai offers 3/4 year screen/windows and privacy. Attached private laundry room and storage area just off kitchen and carport.



Small dog considered, sorry, no cats