Venice, FL
119 Base Ave E
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

119 Base Ave E

119 Base Avenue East · (941) 650-3243
Location

119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL 34285

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice.

Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.

The main living area is an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining room and living room flowing together. Upgraded kitchen and fixtures really make this home stand out. Tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom has private bath attached and walk-in closet. Both bedrooms are big. Lanai offers 3/4 year screen/windows and privacy. Attached private laundry room and storage area just off kitchen and carport.

Small dog considered, sorry, no cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Base Ave E have any available units?
119 Base Ave E has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Base Ave E have?
Some of 119 Base Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Base Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
119 Base Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Base Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Base Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 119 Base Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 119 Base Ave E does offer parking.
Does 119 Base Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Base Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Base Ave E have a pool?
No, 119 Base Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 119 Base Ave E have accessible units?
No, 119 Base Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Base Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Base Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
