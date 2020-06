Amenities

Available for 2021 Season, Just had a medical cancellation. Gated condo 2 bedroom 2 bath on Palmer Ranch. This turnkey furnished property is located near restaurants, shopping, the YMCA and just miles to Siesta Key Beach's. Community features pool, hot tub, clubhouse, exercise room, tennis courts and basketball courts. Seasonal price $3200 per month, Off Season price $1500 per month and will be billed for electric. sorry no pets permitted. Please call for availability.