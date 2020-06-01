715 FALKIRK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage with covered screened lanai and fenced in yard. Conveniently located to all that Brandon and Valrico has to offer. Zoned for Valrico Elementary, Mulrennan Middle School and Durant High School. Newer tile floors throughout main living area, kitchen and wood in the bedrooms. There is a large great room, spacious kitchen, eat in area and three generous bedrooms and two full baths. Both baths have been completely remodeled to include granite counter tops. One bath has a remodeled walk in shower and the other with new tub/shower combination. Double french doors off the eat in area leads to a large covered screened in lanai off the rear of the home. The backyard is oversized and fully fenced in. Washer and dryer included. Oversized deep single garage. This home is well maintained!!! The exterior is scheduled to be painted. New oval leaded glass front door with side light, ceiling fans and more.... Come enjoy this home and community! Call today!!!