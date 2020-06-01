All apartments in Valrico
Valrico, FL
715 FALKIRK AVENUE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

715 FALKIRK AVENUE

715 Falkirk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

715 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage with covered screened lanai and fenced in yard. Conveniently located to all that Brandon and Valrico has to offer. Zoned for Valrico Elementary, Mulrennan Middle School and Durant High School. Newer tile floors throughout main living area, kitchen and wood in the bedrooms. There is a large great room, spacious kitchen, eat in area and three generous bedrooms and two full baths. Both baths have been completely remodeled to include granite counter tops. One bath has a remodeled walk in shower and the other with new tub/shower combination. Double french doors off the eat in area leads to a large covered screened in lanai off the rear of the home. The backyard is oversized and fully fenced in. Washer and dryer included. Oversized deep single garage. This home is well maintained!!! The exterior is scheduled to be painted. New oval leaded glass front door with side light, ceiling fans and more.... Come enjoy this home and community! Call today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 FALKIRK AVENUE have any available units?
715 FALKIRK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 715 FALKIRK AVENUE have?
Some of 715 FALKIRK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 FALKIRK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
715 FALKIRK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 FALKIRK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 715 FALKIRK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 715 FALKIRK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 715 FALKIRK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 715 FALKIRK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 FALKIRK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 FALKIRK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 715 FALKIRK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 715 FALKIRK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 715 FALKIRK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 715 FALKIRK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 FALKIRK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 FALKIRK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 FALKIRK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

