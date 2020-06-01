All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:21 AM

701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE

701 Grand Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

701 Grand Canyon Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,675 per month OR 7 months @ $1,725
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 2,102 sq.ft.
Lot Size: 7,696 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1998
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal
Parking: 2 car garage
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Corner Lot
Tile & Laminate (No Carpet)
Fully-Fenced Yard
Screened Lanai

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: 5/1/2020
Deposit: 1 month +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC

Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have any available units?
701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have?
Some of 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 GRAND CANYON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa