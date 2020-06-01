623 Cape Cod Cir

Amenities

MAKE THIS 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATHROOM, 2-CAR GARAGE HOME ON CORNER LOT, LOCATED IN COPPER RIDGE IN VALRICO YOUR NEW HOME! This home features beautiful tile throughout, Laminate wood floors in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in every room, custom closets organizers, and painted with neutral colors to match your decor. The fully equipped kitchen opens to living/dining room combo and is perfect for entertaining with a double sliding glass door that leads to FENCED back yard. Spacious open living room with volume ceilings, built ins, and plenty of windows to let in natural light. Popular SPLIT FLOOR plan offers a master bedroom and en-suite bath with dual vanity sinks and tub shower. The other two sizable bedrooms share a second full bath. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle outdoors in your oversized FENCED back yard. Copper Ridge is a small, quiet community conveniently located in Brandon/Valrico off Mulrennan Rd and Hwy 60. with Easy commute to MacDill, AFB, Downtown and the Airport. Also close to great shopping, dining, and A+ schools. Washer/Dryer INCLUDED! Pets allowed with approval. Call today to schedule a private viewing! AVAILABLE NOW!

Call Alex Roman for more information at (813)382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com