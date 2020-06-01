All apartments in Valrico
623 Cape Cod Cir
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

623 Cape Cod Cir

623 Cape Cod Circle · No Longer Available
Location

623 Cape Cod Circle, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MAKE THIS 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATHROOM, 2-CAR GARAGE HOME ON CORNER LOT, LOCATED IN COPPER RIDGE IN VALRICO YOUR NEW HOME! This home features beautiful tile throughout, Laminate wood floors in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in every room, custom closets organizers, and painted with neutral colors to match your decor. The fully equipped kitchen opens to living/dining room combo and is perfect for entertaining with a double sliding glass door that leads to FENCED back yard. Spacious open living room with volume ceilings, built ins, and plenty of windows to let in natural light. Popular SPLIT FLOOR plan offers a master bedroom and en-suite bath with dual vanity sinks and tub shower. The other two sizable bedrooms share a second full bath. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle outdoors in your oversized FENCED back yard. Copper Ridge is a small, quiet community conveniently located in Brandon/Valrico off Mulrennan Rd and Hwy 60. with Easy commute to MacDill, AFB, Downtown and the Airport. Also close to great shopping, dining, and A+ schools. Washer/Dryer INCLUDED! Pets allowed with approval. Call today to schedule a private viewing! AVAILABLE NOW!
Call Alex Roman for more information at (813)382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Cape Cod Cir have any available units?
623 Cape Cod Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 623 Cape Cod Cir have?
Some of 623 Cape Cod Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Cape Cod Cir currently offering any rent specials?
623 Cape Cod Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Cape Cod Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Cape Cod Cir is pet friendly.
Does 623 Cape Cod Cir offer parking?
Yes, 623 Cape Cod Cir offers parking.
Does 623 Cape Cod Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 Cape Cod Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Cape Cod Cir have a pool?
No, 623 Cape Cod Cir does not have a pool.
Does 623 Cape Cod Cir have accessible units?
No, 623 Cape Cod Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Cape Cod Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Cape Cod Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Cape Cod Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 623 Cape Cod Cir has units with air conditioning.

