5214 Sand Trap Pl

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

River Hills Golf & Pool Home - Beautiful home in the upscale gated community of River Hills! This lovely home sits on the gorgeous golf course with a 3 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, separate office, AND an upstairs bonus room! Plenty of space for everyone in the family! Inside awaits a grand formal living and dining room offering cozy gas fireplace with shelving, crown molding, opens w/ pocket sliding doors to lanai/pool area and views straight back to the fairway! In the kitchen, you will love all the cabinet & counter space, large center island, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & open nook area with stunning pool views! Secluded on one side of the home is the master suite featuring double tray ceiling w/ crown, sliders to the lanai and en-suite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! Two more bedrooms and a full bath are opposite the home with privacy door closing off the space! 4th bedroom is at the back of the home w/ lanai bath, perfect for in-law suite and guests! Upstairs is a bonus room (19 'x 18.5') w/ walk-in closet & attached half-bath! Heated pool with hot tub & new smart thermostats for energy savings!



Application $50 Per Person



Call or Text today for a showing! 813-947-9714



HOA application will be required.



