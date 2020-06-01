All apartments in Valrico
5214 Sand Trap Pl

5214 Sand Trap Place · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Sand Trap Place, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
River Hills Golf & Pool Home - Beautiful home in the upscale gated community of River Hills! This lovely home sits on the gorgeous golf course with a 3 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, separate office, AND an upstairs bonus room! Plenty of space for everyone in the family! Inside awaits a grand formal living and dining room offering cozy gas fireplace with shelving, crown molding, opens w/ pocket sliding doors to lanai/pool area and views straight back to the fairway! In the kitchen, you will love all the cabinet & counter space, large center island, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & open nook area with stunning pool views! Secluded on one side of the home is the master suite featuring double tray ceiling w/ crown, sliders to the lanai and en-suite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! Two more bedrooms and a full bath are opposite the home with privacy door closing off the space! 4th bedroom is at the back of the home w/ lanai bath, perfect for in-law suite and guests! Upstairs is a bonus room (19 'x 18.5') w/ walk-in closet & attached half-bath! Heated pool with hot tub & new smart thermostats for energy savings!

Application $50 Per Person

Call or Text today for a showing! 813-947-9714

HOA application will be required.

(RLNE4864727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Sand Trap Pl have any available units?
5214 Sand Trap Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5214 Sand Trap Pl have?
Some of 5214 Sand Trap Pl's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Sand Trap Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Sand Trap Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Sand Trap Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Sand Trap Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 5214 Sand Trap Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5214 Sand Trap Pl offers parking.
Does 5214 Sand Trap Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Sand Trap Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Sand Trap Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5214 Sand Trap Pl has a pool.
Does 5214 Sand Trap Pl have accessible units?
No, 5214 Sand Trap Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Sand Trap Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 Sand Trap Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Sand Trap Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 Sand Trap Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
