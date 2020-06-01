All apartments in Valrico
4408 PAWNEE PATH
4408 PAWNEE PATH

4408 Pawnee Path · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Pawnee Path, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Lovely, 3BR/2BA with a 1/3 acre lot, nestled on a QUIET CUL-DA-SAC in the desirable Buckhorn Hills. This home features a large FORMAL LIVING room and FORMAL DINING room with beautiful WOOD FLOORS. The kitchen offers plenty of OAK CABINETS, a breakfast bar, Lg. closet PANTRY, and double sliding glass windows that opens your kitchen to the screened and covered patio. Attached to the kitchen is a room that can be used as a dinette, den or family room with double sliding doors that also open to the patio and huge FENCED back yard. Perfect for outdoor/indoor entertaining and enjoying the Florida lifestyle outdoors! The spacious master bedroom has a private bath and the two other secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. Buckhorn Hills is a small, quiet community conveniently located in Valrico/Bloomingdale off Durant and Mulrennan Rd. with Easy commute to MacDill, AFB, Downtown and the Airport. Also close to great schools , shopping, dining, and, everything Tampa Bay has to offer! WASHER/DRYER included! PETS allowed with approval. Call today to schedule a private viewing! AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 PAWNEE PATH have any available units?
4408 PAWNEE PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 4408 PAWNEE PATH have?
Some of 4408 PAWNEE PATH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 PAWNEE PATH currently offering any rent specials?
4408 PAWNEE PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 PAWNEE PATH pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 PAWNEE PATH is pet friendly.
Does 4408 PAWNEE PATH offer parking?
Yes, 4408 PAWNEE PATH offers parking.
Does 4408 PAWNEE PATH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4408 PAWNEE PATH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 PAWNEE PATH have a pool?
No, 4408 PAWNEE PATH does not have a pool.
Does 4408 PAWNEE PATH have accessible units?
No, 4408 PAWNEE PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 PAWNEE PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 PAWNEE PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 PAWNEE PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 PAWNEE PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
