4408 PAWNEE PATH

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely, 3BR/2BA with a 1/3 acre lot, nestled on a QUIET CUL-DA-SAC in the desirable Buckhorn Hills. This home features a large FORMAL LIVING room and FORMAL DINING room with beautiful WOOD FLOORS. The kitchen offers plenty of OAK CABINETS, a breakfast bar, Lg. closet PANTRY, and double sliding glass windows that opens your kitchen to the screened and covered patio. Attached to the kitchen is a room that can be used as a dinette, den or family room with double sliding doors that also open to the patio and huge FENCED back yard. Perfect for outdoor/indoor entertaining and enjoying the Florida lifestyle outdoors! The spacious master bedroom has a private bath and the two other secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. Buckhorn Hills is a small, quiet community conveniently located in Valrico/Bloomingdale off Durant and Mulrennan Rd. with Easy commute to MacDill, AFB, Downtown and the Airport. Also close to great schools , shopping, dining, and, everything Tampa Bay has to offer! WASHER/DRYER included! PETS allowed with approval. Call today to schedule a private viewing! AVAILABLE NOW!