All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3818 South Nine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3818 South Nine Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

3818 South Nine Dr

3818 South Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3818 South Nine Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3818 South Nine Dr Available 07/21/20 Spacious 4 bedroom plus den, 4.5 bath pool home on Alafia Preserve - This magnificent home has 4 bedrooms, den/office, 4 full baths, 2 half baths 3-car garage, and sits on more than 1/3 acre lot that backs up to the Alafia Preserve. (No rear neighbors) Enter through the leaded glass door into the foyer which opens to the elegant formal living and dining rooms. Adjacent to the dining room is a den/office with French doors, built-in shelving and private bath. Just beyond is the spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and French doors to the lanai. The gourmet kitchen features a brick accent wall, 42" wood cabinetry, granite counters, SS appliances, double wall ovens, island with snack bar, large pantry and separate breakfast area. The large master bedroom is on the first floor and has a sitting area, large walk-in closet, French doors to the lanai and a luxurious bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Other interior features include cathedral ceilings, beautiful laminate and tile flooring, elegant crown and picture frame moldings throughout the lower level, intercom system, central vacuum and water softener. Outside you can relax in the sparkling pool and gas heated spa or enjoy the covered cabana complete with outdoor kitchen and bathroom -- all overlooking a pond and conservation. Other exterior features include an irrigation system, pest tube system. The community has a private golf course, country club, tennis, playground and other fabulous amenities!

(RLNE3322823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 South Nine Dr have any available units?
3818 South Nine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3818 South Nine Dr have?
Some of 3818 South Nine Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 South Nine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3818 South Nine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 South Nine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 South Nine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3818 South Nine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3818 South Nine Dr offers parking.
Does 3818 South Nine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 South Nine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 South Nine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3818 South Nine Dr has a pool.
Does 3818 South Nine Dr have accessible units?
No, 3818 South Nine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 South Nine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 South Nine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 South Nine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 South Nine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa