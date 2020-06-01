Amenities

3818 South Nine Dr Available 07/21/20 Spacious 4 bedroom plus den, 4.5 bath pool home on Alafia Preserve - This magnificent home has 4 bedrooms, den/office, 4 full baths, 2 half baths 3-car garage, and sits on more than 1/3 acre lot that backs up to the Alafia Preserve. (No rear neighbors) Enter through the leaded glass door into the foyer which opens to the elegant formal living and dining rooms. Adjacent to the dining room is a den/office with French doors, built-in shelving and private bath. Just beyond is the spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and French doors to the lanai. The gourmet kitchen features a brick accent wall, 42" wood cabinetry, granite counters, SS appliances, double wall ovens, island with snack bar, large pantry and separate breakfast area. The large master bedroom is on the first floor and has a sitting area, large walk-in closet, French doors to the lanai and a luxurious bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Other interior features include cathedral ceilings, beautiful laminate and tile flooring, elegant crown and picture frame moldings throughout the lower level, intercom system, central vacuum and water softener. Outside you can relax in the sparkling pool and gas heated spa or enjoy the covered cabana complete with outdoor kitchen and bathroom -- all overlooking a pond and conservation. Other exterior features include an irrigation system, pest tube system. The community has a private golf course, country club, tennis, playground and other fabulous amenities!



