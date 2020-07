3701 LITHIA RIDGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

MAJOR HOME RENOVATION COMPLETED IN 2018! 3701 LITHIA RIDGE IS OVER 2800 SQFT OF CONTEMPORARY USEABLE LIVING SPACE. THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME in THE DESIRERABLE LITHIA RIDGE SUBDIVISION. THE ENTIRE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED A BRAND NEW KITCHEN INCLUDES: DESIGNER SOLID WOOD CABINETS w/ SOFT CLOSING DRAWERS & DOORS, NEW STAINLESS SINK, FAUCET & HARDWARE. NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCE PACKAGE. SO MANY CABINETS & WORK SURFACES; A SEA OF BEAUTIFUL UNIQUE UPGRADED GRANITE & SUBWAY TILE BACK SPLASH THROUGHOUT COMPLIMENTS & COMPLETES THIS STUNNING KITCHEN. BOTH MASTER BATH & SECOND FULL BATH ALSO HAVE BRAND NEW KITCHEN HEIGHT SOLID WOOD CABINETS, SINKS, HARDWARE, FAUCETS, AND GRANITE. BIG OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SPLIT BEDROOMS. THE BONUS RM HAS BEEN USED AS A FIFTH BDRM; THERE IS A CLOSET NEXT TO THE DOORWAY or GREAT OFFICE SPACE. A SPARKLING SCREENED POOL & HUGE PATIO DECK. THERE IS ALSO A CUSTOM WOOD DECK (APPX 16' x 16'). THE ENTIRE BACKYARD OVERLOOKS A CONSERVATION AREA - PEACEFUL PRIVACY! THIS GREAT HOME SITS ON appx .43 ACRES, NEWER ROOF (9/2012), NEWER A/C (4/2010) & NEW HOT WATER HEATER(10/2019) EXTERIOR PAINTED 3 YRS. AGO. LOCATED IN TOP RATED SCHOOL SYSTEMS, CONVENIENT SHOPPING. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. LIVE IN AN UPSCALE COMMUNITY WHERE PRIDE ABOUNDS!