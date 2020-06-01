3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Well kept and nice 2 bdrm 2.5 bath townhouse with a den. Located in desired gated community of Kings Mill. Laminate and ceramic tiles throughout (no carpet). Beautiful kitchen with Granite counter top. Nice Dining Room with chandelier. Large master with ensuite bathroom and large closet. Screened lanai with storage. Loft is a good size, ideal for a child's play room or office. Rent Includes Water/Sewer. Close to Brandon Mall, Shopping, entertainment, Restaurants and I75. Available from May 4th, 2020.



FIRST, LAST and $1300 Security deposit is required. Prospective Tenants need to fill out an online screening application, there is a $25 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. ** This house is NOT approved for section 8 **



Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you NOT to apply if you have bad credit references or have ever been evicted.