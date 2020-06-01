All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT

3423 Dragon View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3423 Dragon View Court, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Well kept and nice 2 bdrm 2.5 bath townhouse with a den. Located in desired gated community of Kings Mill. Laminate and ceramic tiles throughout (no carpet). Beautiful kitchen with Granite counter top. Nice Dining Room with chandelier. Large master with ensuite bathroom and large closet. Screened lanai with storage. Loft is a good size, ideal for a child's play room or office. Rent Includes Water/Sewer. Close to Brandon Mall, Shopping, entertainment, Restaurants and I75. Available from May 4th, 2020.

FIRST, LAST and $1300 Security deposit is required. Prospective Tenants need to fill out an online screening application, there is a $25 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. ** This house is NOT approved for section 8 **

Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you NOT to apply if you have bad credit references or have ever been evicted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT have any available units?
3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT have?
Some of 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3423 DRAGON VIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa