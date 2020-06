Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave carpet refrigerator

Come and see this charming home in a desirable, golf course, guard gated community of Riverhills. Desirable location with great schools near by as well as easy access to shopping and dining. Home offers a pool with a screened in lanai. New carpet in bedrooms and tile in the main living room areas. Come and see this home today!