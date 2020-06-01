All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3112 BARKLEY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3112 BARKLEY LANE
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

3112 BARKLEY LANE

3112 Barkley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3112 Barkley Lane, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WOW... BRING YOUR BOAT or RV... this home has enough land, almost 2 Acres, to park all your vehicles! Located in the heart of Valrico, very well maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home on an oversized, private lot with NO DEED RESTRICTIONS. Home features; separate office/den, laminate wood floors in Living room, dining room, and master bedrooms. Tile floors in both remodeled bathrooms, open patio deck, additional storage shed, laundry room with washer/dryer. WATER AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED in rent. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 BARKLEY LANE have any available units?
3112 BARKLEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3112 BARKLEY LANE have?
Some of 3112 BARKLEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 BARKLEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3112 BARKLEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 BARKLEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3112 BARKLEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3112 BARKLEY LANE offer parking?
No, 3112 BARKLEY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3112 BARKLEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 BARKLEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 BARKLEY LANE have a pool?
No, 3112 BARKLEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3112 BARKLEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 3112 BARKLEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 BARKLEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 BARKLEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 BARKLEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 BARKLEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa