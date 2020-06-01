3112 BARKLEY LANE

Amenities

WOW... BRING YOUR BOAT or RV... this home has enough land, almost 2 Acres, to park all your vehicles! Located in the heart of Valrico, very well maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home on an oversized, private lot with NO DEED RESTRICTIONS. Home features; separate office/den, laminate wood floors in Living room, dining room, and master bedrooms. Tile floors in both remodeled bathrooms, open patio deck, additional storage shed, laundry room with washer/dryer. WATER AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED in rent. AVAILABLE NOW!