3106 Pine Top Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:46 AM

3106 Pine Top Drive

3106 Pine Top Drive · (813) 517-8155
Location

3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,285

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd. This home features a living room/dining room combo with beautiful laminate flooring. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, eating space in kitchen and a pantry. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, range and dishwasher. There is a kitchen laundry area with Washer/dryer hook ups. The sizable master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a garden tub/ shower combo. Split bedroom floor plan. The flooring is carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. This property has Gas heat and Gas water heater. This community has a playground, tennis court and community pool. Tenants will pay for HOA application fee of $50 and $200 deposit to HOA

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3106 Pine Top Drive have any available units?
3106 Pine Top Drive has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3106 Pine Top Drive have?
Some of 3106 Pine Top Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Pine Top Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Pine Top Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Pine Top Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 Pine Top Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3106 Pine Top Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Pine Top Drive does offer parking.
Does 3106 Pine Top Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Pine Top Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Pine Top Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3106 Pine Top Drive has a pool.
Does 3106 Pine Top Drive have accessible units?
No, 3106 Pine Top Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Pine Top Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Pine Top Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 Pine Top Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 Pine Top Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

