3106 Pine Top Drive.

Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd. This home features a living room/dining room combo with beautiful laminate flooring. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, eating space in kitchen and a pantry. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, range and dishwasher. There is a kitchen laundry area with Washer/dryer hook ups. The sizable master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a garden tub/ shower combo. Split bedroom floor plan. The flooring is carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. This property has Gas heat and Gas water heater. This community has a playground, tennis court and community pool. Tenants will pay for HOA application fee of $50 and $200 deposit to HOA



