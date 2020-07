Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath in the highly desired 55+ Strawberry Ridge Community. New vinyl laminate plank flooring throughout with no transitions, fresh paint, great air conditioned Florida room, screened porch, w/d hookups in outside storage room and covered parking. Prospective tenants must be 55+ yrs of age and apply with and be approved through the Strawberry Ridge community office onsite.