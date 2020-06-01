All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE

3005 Bent Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3005 Bent Creek Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gorgeous POOL home with 4 beds, 3 full baths, dining/living room combo, is located in the sought after gated community of River Hills!

Open and inviting, this home has a split layout, volume ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of space for entertaining, gathering, or relaxing Upon entering you have an enormous living room/dining room combo which flows into the kitchen/family room. Rich wood-look scratch resistant and waterproof luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas looks stylish and makes for clean-up easy!

You will appreciate the dream kitchen with ample real wood cabinets, granite countertops, and a sizable pantry! The sizable laundry room is a plus!

The master bedroom is split from additional bedrooms, making this home perfect for privacy and quiet time.

With multiple access points, the large covered lanai is your outdoor oasis for all-weather enjoyment and entertaining. The screened-in pool overlooks the lush landscaping with pond views for a tranquil setting.

Riverhills residents enjoy access to community pool, clubhouse, clubhouse restaurant, recreational centers, fitness, walking trails, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and top-rated schools for all ages!

All landscaping maintenance is included mowing, trimming, pruning, fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, even complete pool service included in rental services!

Call today for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa