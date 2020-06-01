3005 BENT CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

Gorgeous POOL home with 4 beds, 3 full baths, dining/living room combo, is located in the sought after gated community of River Hills!



Open and inviting, this home has a split layout, volume ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of space for entertaining, gathering, or relaxing Upon entering you have an enormous living room/dining room combo which flows into the kitchen/family room. Rich wood-look scratch resistant and waterproof luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas looks stylish and makes for clean-up easy!



You will appreciate the dream kitchen with ample real wood cabinets, granite countertops, and a sizable pantry! The sizable laundry room is a plus!



The master bedroom is split from additional bedrooms, making this home perfect for privacy and quiet time.



With multiple access points, the large covered lanai is your outdoor oasis for all-weather enjoyment and entertaining. The screened-in pool overlooks the lush landscaping with pond views for a tranquil setting.



Riverhills residents enjoy access to community pool, clubhouse, clubhouse restaurant, recreational centers, fitness, walking trails, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and top-rated schools for all ages!



All landscaping maintenance is included mowing, trimming, pruning, fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, even complete pool service included in rental services!



Call today for more info!