All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 2907 RANCH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2907 RANCH ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:09 PM

2907 RANCH ROAD

2907 Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2907 Ranch Road, Valrico, FL 33527

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This scenic view and relaxing quiet 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family residence on 1-1/2 acres in Dover, Florida is ready for you to make it home sweet home. The residence has a large open kitchen with stainless steel and dark appliances, an open island with cabinet storage, ready for you to host a large party or gathering with family and friends. The property is tiled throughout and all bedrooms feature windows that catch our Florida sunshine illuminating the living quarters of the residence. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet, garden tub, walk in shower, vanity, and private closed lavatory area. This beautiful home is surround by tranquil grounds and nature, which is fenced all around the property. The property also includes a barn garage. This property is is the perfect place for you to call home and enjoy a more calm rural area.***Upon owners request there are no 4-Wheeler's, ATV'S or Dirt-bikes permitted on premises.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 RANCH ROAD have any available units?
2907 RANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2907 RANCH ROAD have?
Some of 2907 RANCH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 RANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2907 RANCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 RANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2907 RANCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2907 RANCH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2907 RANCH ROAD offers parking.
Does 2907 RANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 RANCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 RANCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 2907 RANCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2907 RANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2907 RANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 RANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 RANCH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 RANCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2907 RANCH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa