2907 RANCH ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This scenic view and relaxing quiet 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family residence on 1-1/2 acres in Dover, Florida is ready for you to make it home sweet home. The residence has a large open kitchen with stainless steel and dark appliances, an open island with cabinet storage, ready for you to host a large party or gathering with family and friends. The property is tiled throughout and all bedrooms feature windows that catch our Florida sunshine illuminating the living quarters of the residence. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet, garden tub, walk in shower, vanity, and private closed lavatory area. This beautiful home is surround by tranquil grounds and nature, which is fenced all around the property. The property also includes a barn garage. This property is is the perfect place for you to call home and enjoy a more calm rural area.***Upon owners request there are no 4-Wheeler's, ATV'S or Dirt-bikes permitted on premises.***