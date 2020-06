Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gated town home community with assigned parking, granite counter tops in Kitchen. Large dining room and living room. Spacious bedrooms, large upstairs den, great for office or playroom. Screened in Lanai, great community pool a short walk away. Tenant pays electric. Security deposit depends on credit score, but usually one month rent amount. Pets are considered, fees apply. Landlord prefers Credit score at 600+ and HOA will do a criminal background check.