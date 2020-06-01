All apartments in Valrico
2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE
2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE

2414 Fountain Grass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Fountain Grass Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Executive Pool Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage with Lagoon Style Pool. Located in the gated community of Arista. Lawn Care & Pool Care are included in rent. Located on a low traffic Cul-de-sac road with no backyard neighbors. This home features ceramic floor tile in all wet areas, wood floors throughout the family room and hallways with carpeting in the bedrooms. A spacious kitchen with a separate eat in breakfast nook over look the family room & pool area. The kitchen features wood cabinets with tons of cabinet space, a large island for food prep, Corian counter tops, seamless kitchen sink, Stainless Steel range, microwave, Side by Side refrigerator & dishwasher, a secretary desk is just off the kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan with large secondary bedrooms & closets. Separate formal dining & living/study areas plus a large family room. Surround sound pre-wire is installed. The master retreat features his & her closets, one of them a walk in, a beautiful master bath with wood cabinets, Corian counter top, his & her sinks, a large soaking tub on tile platform & large walk in shower. The large covered patio area overlooks the screened in lagoon pool area with access from the family room, breakfast nook & master retreat. Other features include an inside laundry room, an oversized 3 car garage with 2 garage door openers, recess ceiling lighting in kitchen, hallways & family room, 2 central A/C units, window blinds, step tray ceilings and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE have any available units?
2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE have?
Some of 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

