2414 FOUNTAIN GRASS DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Executive Pool Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage with Lagoon Style Pool. Located in the gated community of Arista. Lawn Care & Pool Care are included in rent. Located on a low traffic Cul-de-sac road with no backyard neighbors. This home features ceramic floor tile in all wet areas, wood floors throughout the family room and hallways with carpeting in the bedrooms. A spacious kitchen with a separate eat in breakfast nook over look the family room & pool area. The kitchen features wood cabinets with tons of cabinet space, a large island for food prep, Corian counter tops, seamless kitchen sink, Stainless Steel range, microwave, Side by Side refrigerator & dishwasher, a secretary desk is just off the kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan with large secondary bedrooms & closets. Separate formal dining & living/study areas plus a large family room. Surround sound pre-wire is installed. The master retreat features his & her closets, one of them a walk in, a beautiful master bath with wood cabinets, Corian counter top, his & her sinks, a large soaking tub on tile platform & large walk in shower. The large covered patio area overlooks the screened in lagoon pool area with access from the family room, breakfast nook & master retreat. Other features include an inside laundry room, an oversized 3 car garage with 2 garage door openers, recess ceiling lighting in kitchen, hallways & family room, 2 central A/C units, window blinds, step tray ceilings and more.