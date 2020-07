Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets

2350 E State Road 60 Available 02/15/19 Single Family Home for Rent - LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE HOME, WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT LIVING AREA, IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND EXPRESSWAYS. THE HOME FEATURES CERAMIC TILES IN KITCHEN AND WET AREAS, LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH SEPARATE DINING AREA, 3 WAY SPLIT PLAN BEDROOMS, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES AND WALK-IN CLOSETS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, INSIDE UTILITY ROOM, LARGE SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADING TO COVERED PATIO, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE....THIS IS A WONDERFUL HOME FOR LARGE FAMILY !! **At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE4671761)