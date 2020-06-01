All apartments in Valrico
211 Sawtooth Drive
211 Sawtooth Drive

211 Sawtooth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Sawtooth Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476. Look no further! Perfect location! Tons of light with a very open floorplan. Wood laminate and tile on the first floor. Large kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining area with a half bathroom. The second floor is huge! Master bedroom has double doors, a huge walk-in closet and bathroom. Next to the master is a bonus room that is very versatile. The secondary bedrooms are also a nice size!! The hall bath is complete with a tub. Small dog 20 lb. or less is welcome. Must see before it is gone!!! $60 per Adult Application Fee and $75 Tenant Processing Fee after acceptance of applicant(s). HOA app fee does apply once you are approved.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4341070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Sawtooth Drive have any available units?
211 Sawtooth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 211 Sawtooth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Sawtooth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Sawtooth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Sawtooth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 211 Sawtooth Drive offer parking?
No, 211 Sawtooth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 211 Sawtooth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Sawtooth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Sawtooth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 211 Sawtooth Drive has a pool.
Does 211 Sawtooth Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Sawtooth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Sawtooth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Sawtooth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Sawtooth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Sawtooth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

