211 Sawtooth Drive

pet friendly walk in closets pool

Beautiful Townhome! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476. Look no further! Perfect location! Tons of light with a very open floorplan. Wood laminate and tile on the first floor. Large kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining area with a half bathroom. The second floor is huge! Master bedroom has double doors, a huge walk-in closet and bathroom. Next to the master is a bonus room that is very versatile. The secondary bedrooms are also a nice size!! The hall bath is complete with a tub. Small dog 20 lb. or less is welcome. Must see before it is gone!!! $60 per Adult Application Fee and $75 Tenant Processing Fee after acceptance of applicant(s). HOA app fee does apply once you are approved.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4341070)