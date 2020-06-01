All apartments in Valrico
1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE

1705 Honey Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Honey Ridge Place, Valrico, FL 33594
Buckhorn Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 1705 Honey Ridge Place and the beautiful community of Buckhorn Ridge! This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts, an office, split floor plan, spacious master suite with an updated bathroom, dining room, kitchen overlooking the family room, 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway bath on the other side of the home, laundry room, sparkling pool to enjoy on a hot day and a fenced yard! This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Don't delay, schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 HONEY RIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
