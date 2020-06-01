Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to 1705 Honey Ridge Place and the beautiful community of Buckhorn Ridge! This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts, an office, split floor plan, spacious master suite with an updated bathroom, dining room, kitchen overlooking the family room, 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway bath on the other side of the home, laundry room, sparkling pool to enjoy on a hot day and a fenced yard! This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Don't delay, schedule a viewing today!