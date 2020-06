Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

Townhouse in Valrico available for immedidate occupancy. Two spacious bedrooms and a loft upstairs is very nice for working from home, home schooling or ideal extra living area. The downstairs is tiled with half bath on main floor. Open kitchen with good storage. Please see the pictures of the area behind the townhouse. It is a really nice green space for your enjoyment. This community is well maintained and fenced.Ready for occupancy immediately.