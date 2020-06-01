1527 BANNER ELK STREET

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Upgrades galore in this home that shows like a brand new model! Construction was completed in December 2016 on this absolutely beautiful and meticulously maintained home, Pulte's Highlands Palm floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The "wow" factor is here with upgrades throughout, starting with beautiful 42" espresso cabinets with pullout shelves in all the lower cabinets in the massive kitchen. All floors with the exception of (carpeted) bedrooms are gleaming 24" porcelain tile. There are upgraded stainless steel appliances, blinds on all windows, 10+ ceilings, crown moulding, 8' doors, plus upgraded fans, light fixtures and faucets throughout the home. Enjoy your private, landscaped (with sprinkler system) and roomy backyard from the comfort of your extended (17'x21') screened, covered lanai. The 3 car garage has 2 automatic door openers, and additional overhead storage. The Highlands Reserve community in Valrico is conveniently located just a mile and a half south of State Road 60 for quick access to all major thoroughfares. Lease Option to Purchase may be available to qualified applicants. This home is also offered for sale under a separate listing. Ask your agent for details.