Valrico, FL
1527 BANNER ELK STREET
1527 BANNER ELK STREET

Location

1527 Banner Elk Street, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Upgrades galore in this home that shows like a brand new model! Construction was completed in December 2016 on this absolutely beautiful and meticulously maintained home, Pulte's Highlands Palm floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The "wow" factor is here with upgrades throughout, starting with beautiful 42" espresso cabinets with pullout shelves in all the lower cabinets in the massive kitchen. All floors with the exception of (carpeted) bedrooms are gleaming 24" porcelain tile. There are upgraded stainless steel appliances, blinds on all windows, 10+ ceilings, crown moulding, 8' doors, plus upgraded fans, light fixtures and faucets throughout the home. Enjoy your private, landscaped (with sprinkler system) and roomy backyard from the comfort of your extended (17'x21') screened, covered lanai. The 3 car garage has 2 automatic door openers, and additional overhead storage. The Highlands Reserve community in Valrico is conveniently located just a mile and a half south of State Road 60 for quick access to all major thoroughfares. Lease Option to Purchase may be available to qualified applicants. This home is also offered for sale under a separate listing. Ask your agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 BANNER ELK STREET have any available units?
1527 BANNER ELK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 1527 BANNER ELK STREET have?
Some of 1527 BANNER ELK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 BANNER ELK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1527 BANNER ELK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 BANNER ELK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1527 BANNER ELK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 1527 BANNER ELK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1527 BANNER ELK STREET offers parking.
Does 1527 BANNER ELK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 BANNER ELK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 BANNER ELK STREET have a pool?
No, 1527 BANNER ELK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1527 BANNER ELK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1527 BANNER ELK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 BANNER ELK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 BANNER ELK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 BANNER ELK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 BANNER ELK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
