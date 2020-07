Amenities

This home offers 3bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, PLUS a large screened lanai, and a nice sized fenced-in backyard.

Mulrennan Groves ~ Great centrally located neighborhood in Valrico! This house offers an open concept family and dining room, completed with ceramic tile and French doors that lead to the screened porch. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets. New upgraded tile throughout the entire house. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Great schools, great location and a great opportunity.