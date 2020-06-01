All apartments in Valrico
Last updated July 20 2019

1407 BRILLIANT CUT WAY

1407 Brilliant Cut Way · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Welcome to 1407 Brilliant Cut Way and the beautiful gated golf course community of Diamond Hill! Need space??? Then look no further! This light, bright, massive, and well laid out home boasts living and dining space on the main floor, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, office, family room, master bedroom with en suite bathrooms, and additional full bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs your will find a large living area surrounded by three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The showstopper of this home is the custom pool! It is a beach/lagoon style and it is gorgeous! This home is available for immediate occupancy and can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay. Schedule a viewing today!

*$95 monthly pool maintenance fee applies
*Lawn maintenance is the residents responsibility
*Washer and dryer hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

