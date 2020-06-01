Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 1407 Brilliant Cut Way and the beautiful gated golf course community of Diamond Hill! Need space??? Then look no further! This light, bright, massive, and well laid out home boasts living and dining space on the main floor, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, office, family room, master bedroom with en suite bathrooms, and additional full bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs your will find a large living area surrounded by three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The showstopper of this home is the custom pool! It is a beach/lagoon style and it is gorgeous! This home is available for immediate occupancy and can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay. Schedule a viewing today!



*$95 monthly pool maintenance fee applies

*Lawn maintenance is the residents responsibility

*Washer and dryer hookups