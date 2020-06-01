All apartments in Valrico
130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE
130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE

130 Sawtooth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 Sawtooth Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Beautiful 2/1.5 bath with loft and an attached single car garage! As you enter the front door, you are welcomed with an open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate floors! The kitchen is very spacious and is open to the dining room. The entrance to the single car garage is right off the kitchen and next to a half bath. Make your way upstairs to the master suite with a very large walk-in closet and master bathroom with extra large tub, dual sinks and a separate walk-in shower. Down the hall is a nice size loft that can be used as an office or playroom. There is a second bedroom to the left of the loft. All bedrooms have Berber carpet! This town home is a located right off highway 60 in the community of Oakwood Terrace Town Homes. The community comes with a refreshing sparkling community pool for you to relax and cool off in on a hot day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have any available units?
130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have?
Some of 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
