130 SAWTOOTH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2/1.5 bath with loft and an attached single car garage! As you enter the front door, you are welcomed with an open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate floors! The kitchen is very spacious and is open to the dining room. The entrance to the single car garage is right off the kitchen and next to a half bath. Make your way upstairs to the master suite with a very large walk-in closet and master bathroom with extra large tub, dual sinks and a separate walk-in shower. Down the hall is a nice size loft that can be used as an office or playroom. There is a second bedroom to the left of the loft. All bedrooms have Berber carpet! This town home is a located right off highway 60 in the community of Oakwood Terrace Town Homes. The community comes with a refreshing sparkling community pool for you to relax and cool off in on a hot day.