Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:45 AM

4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE

4133 Boca Woods Drive · (407) 234-4331
Location

4133 Boca Woods Drive, University, FL 32826
Sanctuary

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1919 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NEAR UCF! 4 bedroom with two spacious living areas: foyer opens to a large living/dining combo and kitchen is open to a roomy breakfast area and family room, with sliders to covered, screened patio - like having a third living area - and it overlooks a tranquil pond. Split floor plan with three bedrooms sharing one bath and large master bedroom with walk-in closet, soaking tub and walk-in shower. There is ample storage with large closets for every bedroom, a reach-in pantry, and separate inside laundry room. This is a student friendly neighborhood close to UCF, Research Park, 408 & 417. Community pool and tennis courts are available for a small fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
