4133 BOCA WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

NEAR UCF! 4 bedroom with two spacious living areas: foyer opens to a large living/dining combo and kitchen is open to a roomy breakfast area and family room, with sliders to covered, screened patio - like having a third living area - and it overlooks a tranquil pond. Split floor plan with three bedrooms sharing one bath and large master bedroom with walk-in closet, soaking tub and walk-in shower. There is ample storage with large closets for every bedroom, a reach-in pantry, and separate inside laundry room. This is a student friendly neighborhood close to UCF, Research Park, 408 & 417. Community pool and tennis courts are available for a small fee.