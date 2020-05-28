All apartments in University
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:24 AM

2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102 · (407) 207-2220
Location

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5104 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Over 650 square feet of living space all to yourself!! Featuring granite counters, tile flooring, large galley style kitchen with Refrigerator, Range, and Dishwasher! Need closet space? The large master has a great walk-in closet. Located less than 5 minutes from UCF and Minutes to Waterford Shopping, 417, entertainment and more. The community offers 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center, and Onsite Auto Care Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL have any available units?
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL have?
Some of 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL offer parking?
No, 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
