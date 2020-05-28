2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court

Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Over 650 square feet of living space all to yourself!! Featuring granite counters, tile flooring, large galley style kitchen with Refrigerator, Range, and Dishwasher! Need closet space? The large master has a great walk-in closet. Located less than 5 minutes from UCF and Minutes to Waterford Shopping, 417, entertainment and more. The community offers 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center, and Onsite Auto Care Center.