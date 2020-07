Amenities

2541 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 79 Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath First Floor Condo located in Orlando FL! - Now this one you can't be passed by!! You will fall in love with this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Windmill Pointe. Features include wood laminate flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in both the kitchen and bath. Located on the bottom floor with an enclosed patio leading to an open courtyard. Located close to the laundry and pool.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



No Pets Allowed



$1,045.00 Monthly Rent

$1,045.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years old and over



HOA Approval Required



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



