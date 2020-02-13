All apartments in University
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

2513 N Alafaya Trail

2513 Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
Welcome Home!! This updated 2 bed 1 bath condo is close to UCF, Research Park, 417, and Waterford Shops! Newer stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, and range) with laminated floors throughout hall, kitchen, dining, and bath. Double vanities in bathroom with separate shower area makes it easy for two to get ready. Complex has a lighted basketball court, tennis court, and sand volleyball. Laundry facilities, mail, and pool are steps away directly across from this cozy home. Wine fridge included so you can sip your favorite cooled beverage on your screened in patio with roomy storage closet. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash! This convenient location won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 N Alafaya Trail have any available units?
2513 N Alafaya Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2513 N Alafaya Trail have?
Some of 2513 N Alafaya Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 N Alafaya Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2513 N Alafaya Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 N Alafaya Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 N Alafaya Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2513 N Alafaya Trail offer parking?
No, 2513 N Alafaya Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2513 N Alafaya Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 N Alafaya Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 N Alafaya Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2513 N Alafaya Trail has a pool.
Does 2513 N Alafaya Trail have accessible units?
No, 2513 N Alafaya Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 N Alafaya Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 N Alafaya Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 N Alafaya Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2513 N Alafaya Trail has units with air conditioning.
