Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:28 PM

1725 Bonneville Dr

1725 Bonneville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Bonneville Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2d9b27098
East Orlando CUSTOM BUILT HOME, 3br 2.5ba over 2000 sq/ft, on OVERSIZED LOT!!! Extended driveway, allowing for plenty of parking, approaches the home. At the entrance you\'ll find the FORMAL DINING and FORMAL LIVING rooms. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with eating space in the kitchen. GRANITE COUNTERS and STAINLESS STEEL appliances, breakfast nook off kitchen, solid wood cabinets. VAULTED CEILINGS and skylights in family room, CROWN MOLDING throughout entire home. Triple sliding doors open to the SCREENED IN REAR PATIO, with two ceiling fans. TILE and WOOD FLOORS, no carpets!!! Master bedroom boasts French doors, large walk-in closet, and sliding doors to rear patio. Master bath features spacious double sink vanity, corner GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Bedroom 3 offers a private half bathroom, also accessible from the patio. Attached two car garage, and separate storage room at rear of home. Washer and dryer included, and to be maintained by tenants at tenants\' expense. LOCATION is convenient to: UCF, WATERFORD LAKES, RESEARCH PARK, and allows quick access to FL-408. Sorry, no pets. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this one of a kind home today!

**COPY AND PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING**
https://showmojo.com/l/c2d9b27098

Garden Tub
No Carpet
Skylights
Vaulted Ceilings
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Bonneville Dr have any available units?
1725 Bonneville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 1725 Bonneville Dr have?
Some of 1725 Bonneville Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Bonneville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Bonneville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Bonneville Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Bonneville Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 1725 Bonneville Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Bonneville Dr offers parking.
Does 1725 Bonneville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Bonneville Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Bonneville Dr have a pool?
No, 1725 Bonneville Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Bonneville Dr have accessible units?
No, 1725 Bonneville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Bonneville Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Bonneville Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Bonneville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Bonneville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
