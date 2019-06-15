9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Must be looking for June 1 occupancy. No students allowed. What a great property to call your home. This house has 3 bedrooms, master bedroom located on the first floor and 2.5 baths. As you enter the property you are greeted by vaulted ceilings, dark wood floors, neutral fresh paint and lots of windows making the space bright and airy. The kitchen is open and comes with all appliances plus has a screened in patio overlooking the backyard right off the rear of the home. It is lovely to enjoy those cool evenings. The master is located on the first floor and the other bedrooms are upstairs giving ample privacy. The home comes with a 2 car garage with garage door openers, and full size washer and dryer. There is no water or sewer bill as it is paid in the HOA fees which the owner covers. Welcome Home!