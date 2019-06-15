All apartments in Union Park
Find more places like 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT

9948 Timber Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9948 Timber Oaks Court, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must be looking for June 1 occupancy. No students allowed. What a great property to call your home. This house has 3 bedrooms, master bedroom located on the first floor and 2.5 baths. As you enter the property you are greeted by vaulted ceilings, dark wood floors, neutral fresh paint and lots of windows making the space bright and airy. The kitchen is open and comes with all appliances plus has a screened in patio overlooking the backyard right off the rear of the home. It is lovely to enjoy those cool evenings. The master is located on the first floor and the other bedrooms are upstairs giving ample privacy. The home comes with a 2 car garage with garage door openers, and full size washer and dryer. There is no water or sewer bill as it is paid in the HOA fees which the owner covers. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT have any available units?
9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT have?
Some of 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT offers parking.
Does 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT have a pool?
No, 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9948 TIMBER OAKS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLBithlo, FLWedgefield, FL
Fern Park, FLFairview Shores, FLLongwood, FLPine Castle, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology