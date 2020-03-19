All apartments in Union Park
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY

620 Heron's Nest Court · No Longer Available
Location

620 Heron's Nest Court, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bd / 2 ba Home in Heron Cove! - Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba home features unique long driveway that can accommodate several vehicles, vaulted ceilings, updated appliances, formal dining room and breakfast nook! With a split floor plan, tile floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and laminate wood floors in the bedrooms, this home has a screened porch as well as a covered patio area in the back yard for entertaining. Lawn care not included, washer/dryer are as is.

Sorry, No Pets.

Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
No, 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY does not have a pool.
Does 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.

