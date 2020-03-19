620 HERONS NEST CT ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bd / 2 ba Home in Heron Cove! - Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba home features unique long driveway that can accommodate several vehicles, vaulted ceilings, updated appliances, formal dining room and breakfast nook! With a split floor plan, tile floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and laminate wood floors in the bedrooms, this home has a screened porch as well as a covered patio area in the back yard for entertaining. Lawn care not included, washer/dryer are as is.



Sorry, No Pets.



Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5603802)