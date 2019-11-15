Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2226 Westfall Drive Available 11/15/19 Orlando Two Bedroom Duplex located near Dean Road, near 417 - BACK ON THE MARKET!!!!



Two Bedroom Duplex, Screened in Porch, Fenced Yard, 100% Italian Ceramic Tile throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Fully remodeled Bathrooms, Fully Remodeled Kitchen, Granite Countertops, New Ceiling Fans in (2) Bedrooms & Living Room, New Light Fixtures, New Water Heater, New toilets, New Appliances, Convenient and easy access to all major local roads, Washer & Dryer Connections,



Schools: Union Park, Union Par



(RLNE4429822)