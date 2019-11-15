All apartments in Union Park
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2226 Westfall Drive

2226 Westfall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Westfall Drive, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2226 Westfall Drive Available 11/15/19 Orlando Two Bedroom Duplex located near Dean Road, near 417 - BACK ON THE MARKET!!!!

Two Bedroom Duplex, Screened in Porch, Fenced Yard, 100% Italian Ceramic Tile throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Fully remodeled Bathrooms, Fully Remodeled Kitchen, Granite Countertops, New Ceiling Fans in (2) Bedrooms & Living Room, New Light Fixtures, New Water Heater, New toilets, New Appliances, Convenient and easy access to all major local roads, Washer & Dryer Connections,

Schools: Union Park, Union Par

(RLNE4429822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

