Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1221 Tino Court

1221 Tino Court · (321) 230-8775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Tino Court, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 Tino Court · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
accepts section 8
Move in end of July!! Spacious duplex with water views! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths with Washer & Dryer included!! - Spacious duplex 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Ceramic Tile throughout the unit except bedrooms. (New carpet being installed before move in)
Approximately 934 Sq ft of heated living area, plus small utility/storage room off the back porch.
Eat in kitchen with vertical blinds at sliding glass door.
Nice fenced back yard, with water views in back!!
Includes lawn care.
Centrally locates to schools, bus line, shopping. Just off Dean Rd near 408 espress way.

****** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******

EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING, WATERFORD LAKES / AVALON AREA, THE 408, AND DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! A MUST SEE!!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Union Park
Middle - Union Park
High - University
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***
NO STUDENTS.

(RLNE5902395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Tino Court have any available units?
1221 Tino Court has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1221 Tino Court currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Tino Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Tino Court pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Tino Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 1221 Tino Court offer parking?
No, 1221 Tino Court does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Tino Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Tino Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Tino Court have a pool?
No, 1221 Tino Court does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Tino Court have accessible units?
No, 1221 Tino Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Tino Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Tino Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Tino Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Tino Court does not have units with air conditioning.
