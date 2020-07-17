1221 Tino Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Move in end of July!! Spacious duplex with water views! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths with Washer & Dryer included!! - Spacious duplex 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Ceramic Tile throughout the unit except bedrooms. (New carpet being installed before move in)

Approximately 934 Sq ft of heated living area, plus small utility/storage room off the back porch.

Eat in kitchen with vertical blinds at sliding glass door.

Nice fenced back yard, with water views in back!!

Includes lawn care.

Centrally locates to schools, bus line, shopping. Just off Dean Rd near 408 espress way.



****** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******



EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING, WATERFORD LAKES / AVALON AREA, THE 408, AND DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! A MUST SEE!!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Union Park

Middle - Union Park

High - University

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

NO STUDENTS.



(RLNE5902395)