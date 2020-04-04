1139 Buttercup Lane, Union Park, FL 32825 Union Park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3/1 Home in East Orlando - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Home in East Orlando. Freshly painted inside and ou and beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathroom with granite countertops. Tile floors throughout. Large yard with a wrap around covered patio and carport. Separate laundry room with space for your own full size washer and dryer.
Please note: The oven range will be installed soon.
(RLNE5638004)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
