1139 Buttercup Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3/1 Home in East Orlando - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Home in East Orlando. Freshly painted inside and ou and beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathroom with granite countertops. Tile floors throughout. Large yard with a wrap around covered patio and carport. Separate laundry room with space for your own full size washer and dryer.



Please note: The oven range will be installed soon.



(RLNE5638004)