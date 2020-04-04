All apartments in Union Park
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1139 Buttercup Lane

1139 Buttercup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Buttercup Lane, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3/1 Home in East Orlando - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Home in East Orlando. Freshly painted inside and ou and beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathroom with granite countertops. Tile floors throughout. Large yard with a wrap around covered patio and carport. Separate laundry room with space for your own full size washer and dryer.

Please note: The oven range will be installed soon.

(RLNE5638004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Buttercup Lane have any available units?
1139 Buttercup Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 1139 Buttercup Lane have?
Some of 1139 Buttercup Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Buttercup Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Buttercup Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Buttercup Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1139 Buttercup Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 1139 Buttercup Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Buttercup Lane offers parking.
Does 1139 Buttercup Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1139 Buttercup Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Buttercup Lane have a pool?
No, 1139 Buttercup Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Buttercup Lane have accessible units?
No, 1139 Buttercup Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Buttercup Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Buttercup Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Buttercup Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Buttercup Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

