All apartments in Union Park
Find more places like 10120 Jepson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
10120 Jepson Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:10 AM

10120 Jepson Street

10120 Jepson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10120 Jepson Street, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 in Park Manor Estates! - HOME SWEET HOME!!! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with tile throughout! Open kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and leads out to the 2 car garage! Master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. Fenced backyard for entertaining family and friends. This one won't last long! Conveniently located near, Waterford Lakes, UCF and more. Available Now!

VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/jQ9oGxBYfZQ8tjoXtiJmZAsr

SHOWINGS - To schedule a showing call: 407-543-1073 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10120-jepson-street

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3380698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10120 Jepson Street have any available units?
10120 Jepson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
Is 10120 Jepson Street currently offering any rent specials?
10120 Jepson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10120 Jepson Street pet-friendly?
No, 10120 Jepson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 10120 Jepson Street offer parking?
Yes, 10120 Jepson Street offers parking.
Does 10120 Jepson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10120 Jepson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10120 Jepson Street have a pool?
No, 10120 Jepson Street does not have a pool.
Does 10120 Jepson Street have accessible units?
No, 10120 Jepson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10120 Jepson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10120 Jepson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10120 Jepson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10120 Jepson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLBithlo, FLWedgefield, FL
Fern Park, FLFairview Shores, FLLongwood, FLPine Castle, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology