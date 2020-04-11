10120 Jepson Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 in Park Manor Estates! - HOME SWEET HOME!!! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with tile throughout! Open kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and leads out to the 2 car garage! Master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. Fenced backyard for entertaining family and friends. This one won't last long! Conveniently located near, Waterford Lakes, UCF and more. Available Now!



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



