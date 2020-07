Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave internet access carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful like new home located in the lovely Thousand Oaks Community. Immaculate townhome has tile throughout the bottom floor, open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen and half bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find 3 carpeted spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry. Low utility bills thanks to an energy gauge. Included: washer, dryer, garbage, programmable front door lock, camera with for interior security and internet! Virtual tour available. Inquire via email for details.