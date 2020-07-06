All apartments in Trinity
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

8543 Basuto Dr

8543 Basuto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8543 Basuto Drive, Trinity, FL 34655
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This BEAUTIFUL POOL home features an open floor plan that offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an extra room that could be used as a fourth bedroom (no closet). This home boasts tile floor throughout main areas and granite countertops. You'll love to entertain in the light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an island and a breakfast bar that overlooks the spacious family room. Master Suite with dual vanities. Step outside and relax in the screened lanai pool.

Pool, trash and lawn maintenance included in the rent. What a deal!! Call now for more information.

Call Johana For More details 813 333 2332

copy and paste to view video

https://youtu.be/KIktFeQA4Qw

$2200 Monthly Rent

$50 App Fee/Adult, $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8543 Basuto Dr have any available units?
8543 Basuto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 8543 Basuto Dr have?
Some of 8543 Basuto Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8543 Basuto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8543 Basuto Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8543 Basuto Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8543 Basuto Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8543 Basuto Dr offer parking?
No, 8543 Basuto Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8543 Basuto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8543 Basuto Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8543 Basuto Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8543 Basuto Dr has a pool.
Does 8543 Basuto Dr have accessible units?
No, 8543 Basuto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8543 Basuto Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8543 Basuto Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8543 Basuto Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8543 Basuto Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

