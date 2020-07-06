8543 Basuto Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This BEAUTIFUL POOL home features an open floor plan that offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an extra room that could be used as a fourth bedroom (no closet). This home boasts tile floor throughout main areas and granite countertops. You'll love to entertain in the light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an island and a breakfast bar that overlooks the spacious family room. Master Suite with dual vanities. Step outside and relax in the screened lanai pool.



Pool, trash and lawn maintenance included in the rent. What a deal!! Call now for more information.



Call Johana For More details 813 333 2332



copy and paste to view video



https://youtu.be/KIktFeQA4Qw



$2200 Monthly Rent



$50 App Fee/Adult, $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee.