Trinity, FL
1109 Toscano Dr
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1109 Toscano Dr

1109 Toscano Drive · No Longer Available
Trinity
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1109 Toscano Drive, Trinity, FL 34655
The Champions Club

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Luxury Costanza Custom Built Pool Home located in Champions Club - Luxury Costanza Custom Built Pool Home located in Champions Club - Trinity. Beauty Awaits you as you step inside this Fantastic Luxury Home. From the breath-taking Golf Course Views and the Pristine Tropical Landscaping around. This Home is a Masterpiece with almost 4200 SF of Living Space, 4 or 5 Bedrooms, Den/Office, 5 Bathrooms, Spacious Formal Living, Dining, Family Room, Bonus Rooms/Home Theater, Upstairs 2nd Bonus room, and Oversized 3 Car Garage. The Stunning Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Center Island, Gas Range, Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counter tops and Large Eat In Area. The Master Suite has An Enormous Master Bath with Lots of Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and 2 Huge Walk in Closets. Tile and Wood Flooring, Screen in Pool with sunroof and amazing views of the 11th Fairway and Lakes of Fox Hollow Golf Course , Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters, and much more! Near Shopping, Top Rated Schools, Restaurants, and Trinity Hospital. This Amazing Home is Located in Champions Club, A Private Gated Community Features: Clubhouse, Tennis, Fitness Center, Resort Pool & Spa, and Activities. Lawn and Pool care is included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4183981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Toscano Dr have any available units?
1109 Toscano Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1109 Toscano Dr have?
Some of 1109 Toscano Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Toscano Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Toscano Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Toscano Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Toscano Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Toscano Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Toscano Dr offers parking.
Does 1109 Toscano Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Toscano Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Toscano Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Toscano Dr has a pool.
Does 1109 Toscano Dr have accessible units?
No, 1109 Toscano Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Toscano Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Toscano Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Toscano Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Toscano Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

