1109 Toscano Dr

Luxury Costanza Custom Built Pool Home located in Champions Club - Luxury Costanza Custom Built Pool Home located in Champions Club - Trinity. Beauty Awaits you as you step inside this Fantastic Luxury Home. From the breath-taking Golf Course Views and the Pristine Tropical Landscaping around. This Home is a Masterpiece with almost 4200 SF of Living Space, 4 or 5 Bedrooms, Den/Office, 5 Bathrooms, Spacious Formal Living, Dining, Family Room, Bonus Rooms/Home Theater, Upstairs 2nd Bonus room, and Oversized 3 Car Garage. The Stunning Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Center Island, Gas Range, Wood Cabinetry, Granite Counter tops and Large Eat In Area. The Master Suite has An Enormous Master Bath with Lots of Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and 2 Huge Walk in Closets. Tile and Wood Flooring, Screen in Pool with sunroof and amazing views of the 11th Fairway and Lakes of Fox Hollow Golf Course , Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters, and much more! Near Shopping, Top Rated Schools, Restaurants, and Trinity Hospital. This Amazing Home is Located in Champions Club, A Private Gated Community Features: Clubhouse, Tennis, Fitness Center, Resort Pool & Spa, and Activities. Lawn and Pool care is included.



No Cats Allowed



