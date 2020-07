1013 HAGEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL TRINITY HOME IN GATED SPYGLASS COMMUNITY. THIS SPACIOUS HOME PROVIDES 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A LARGE DEN/ OFFICE, 3.5 BATHROOMS, SUPER SIZED 805sqft GARAGE FOR EXTRA STORAGE.LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. NEWER SPANISH TILE ROOF AND FRESH PAINT.NEW KITCHEN GRANITE and BACKSPLASH, NEW CARPET IN BR AND GREAT ROOM. LOCATED ON THE 6TH HOLE ON FOXWOOD GOLF COURSE. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS AND SAFE NEAR THE END OF THE CUL DE SAC. COUNTRY CLUB LIVING WITH QUICK ACCESS TO TAMPA, SHOPPING AND GREAT RESTAURANTS. TOP RATED SCHOOLS ARE NEARBY AS WELL AS YMCA AND TRINITY HOSPITAL. SOLAR HEATED POOL AND SPA AND LARGE SCREENED LANAI. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BUIT IN DESK, WINE RACK AND ISLAND. READY FEB 1ST - LOOKING TO LEASE ASAP.