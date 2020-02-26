9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

One bedroom available across from the beach! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Bright and sunny, 1 bedroom 1 bath located on the second floor of a quadraplex in Treasure Island. This property features new wood floors throughout, galley style kitchen with an eat in nook, and views of the water from the living room windows. Located right across Gulf Blvd from the beach, close to Sea Dog Brewery, Sea Hags Bar and Grill and Taco Bus.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1687772



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5541541)