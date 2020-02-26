All apartments in Treasure Island
9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3

9909 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
One bedroom available across from the beach! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Bright and sunny, 1 bedroom 1 bath located on the second floor of a quadraplex in Treasure Island. This property features new wood floors throughout, galley style kitchen with an eat in nook, and views of the water from the living room windows. Located right across Gulf Blvd from the beach, close to Sea Dog Brewery, Sea Hags Bar and Grill and Taco Bus.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1687772

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5541541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 have any available units?
9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 have?
Some of 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 Gulf Blvd Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
