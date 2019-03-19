7600 BAYSHORE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL: Experience luxurious resort style living at Mansions by the Sea! This unit has just been updated with a new kitchen, including new cabinets, granite tops, stainless steel appliances, also a new stacked washer & dryer and water heater in walk in laundry room. Travertine floors have been installed throughout the main living area. The master suite has tile and 2 large closets. A second bedroom has been added for the comfort of your guests or use as an office. The community offers a sparkling heated pool with a large deck w/plenty of lounging area, private access to the beach, community room, fitness center, 2 saunas, game room, library, tennis courts, shuffle board, outdoor grills and a pavilion. RV/trailer/boat parking available for a small fee. Mansions by the Sea is a gated community located at the quiet, southern end of Sunset Beach. Anywhere you go in this Treasure Island neighborhood, you will be only steps from both the intracoastal and the Gulf of Mexico beach. Take a stroll on the .6 mile board walk that will bring you along the intracoastal, Blind Pass and down to the beach. Enjoy the excellent fishing Blind Pass is known for and a quiet beach along the intracoastal that welcomes dogs and has room to land your boat for the afternoon. Be sure to watch for the numerous species of birds, the dolphins and even the occasional manatee cruising by. Looking for a little more action? Try one of our many local restaurants where you will enjoy dining and live entertainment nightly.